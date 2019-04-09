BBB issues warning after Denver-area residents say concrete contractor ripped them off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- What was supposed to be a dream backyard patio for Lakewood resident Rob Fideor has quickly turned into a nightmare after her says his contractor, Miguel Hernandez, ripped him off of thousands of dollars.

"He promised me the job would be done in four days, and as you can see, it's six-plus months later and very little to no work has been done, except for cashing my checks," Fideor said.

Hernandez's company is no stranger to the Problem Solvers. We looked into his company in 2015 after a Denver woman told FOX31 he never finished a $9,000 job in a backyard.

Fideor says he paid Hernandez $5,000 and then another $5,800 a few weeks later after he installed wooden frames.

"Just about the same day he got that second check, he went to the bank, cashed it and pulled his guys and stuff out of here," Fideor said. "I haven't seen him since."

We reached out to Hernandez multiple times. He agreed to an on-camera interview and then backed out.

His company has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau, which tells FOX31 it has received a dozen complaints about Hernandez in the past three years.

"We’ve gotten an unusually high number of complaints from people who say that the business didn’t follow through with work after they paid their deposit," said the BBB's Ezra Coppersmith.

Coppersmith says the BBB has also issued a "pattern of complaint" alert, which indicates a pattern of consumer complaints against the business.

"It looks like a few of them the business addressed, a handful they didn't address, but overall, the complaints are all due to the same underlying issue and the business isn't doing what they should to fix the problem," Coppersmith said.

Coppersmith recommends doing research before hiring someone for a major project.

"Asking friends and family is a good starting point, but before you actually pull the trigger and hire somebody, you want to do a bit more background research," Coppersmith said.