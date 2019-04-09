Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20

Posted 8:28 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, April 9, 2019

A sign for Bank of America is seen on a branch in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on March 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America is raising its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, starting with a hike next month.

The company said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $17 on May 1 and will continue to increase pay until it hits $20 an hour in 2021.

Bank of America raised its hourly minimum wage to $15 in 2017. It says wages have increased since then, though it didn’t release details of those increases.

In a Tuesday interview on MSNBC, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said, “If you get a job at Bank of America, you’ll make $41,000 per year.”

Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has more than 205,000 workers.

