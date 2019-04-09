× Attorney General Barr to release Mueller report within a week

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that he will release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation within a week.

Barr is testifying before a House appropriations subcommittee. He said Mueller’s report will have portions redacted but they would be color-coded to indicate why the information could not be made public.

Mueller concluded his investigation in late March and submitted a nearly 400-page confidential report.

Barr sent a letter to Congress with Mueller’s “principal conclusions.” Barr said Mueller was given the opportunity to review that letter but declined to do so.

Barr said grand jury information, details that could reveal confidential intelligence sources and information that would interfere with ongoing cases will be redacted.

The chairman of the subcommittee said earlier it would be a serious blow to democracy if Mueller’s full report is not fully made public.

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y., said he has concerns about the process Barr used to draft a four-page letter of Mueller’s “principal conclusions” last month.

