An App for Lyme Disease

Spring is in the air and Summer is right around the corner. And with the warmer weather ticks can be a problem. Not only for your pets but for you as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control each year across the country more than 350-thousand people are diagnosed with Lyme Disease which is spread by ticks. Fourteen year-old Olivia Goodreau, a budding scientist, social entrepreneur, philathropist, app developer and Lyme Disease patient joined us on the show to tell us about her new App and to spread awareness.