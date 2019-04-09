$91,000 raised Monday in Support the Shield campaign

DENVER — A total of $91,000 was raised during Monday’s Support the Shield campaign.

Shield 616 is a Colorado nonprofit that provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders. The money raised will go toward Colorado officers.

The month-long campaign launched April 1 and will run through May 5.

Donate now: Find out more and donate to Shield 616

Until May 5, Coloradans are encouraged to donate at Colorado Safeway stores. It’s easy: When you shop at one of 100 Safeway locations across Colorado, you will be able to donate at checkout.

Once your groceries are tallied, you will be asked via the card reader if you would like to donate.

Shoppers will be able to select quantities of $1, $5 and $10 to donate. Once a quantity is selected it will automatically be added on to your bill.

On-air anchors and reporters participate in “celebrity bagging” at their local Safeway stores on April 17.

Safeway bakers will also be baking and decorating thin blue line donuts that will be distributed to area police departments on April 24 to show the community’s support.