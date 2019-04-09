5 lessons learned from the last blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With another winter storm looming, here are five lessons learned from the March blizzard:

#1 If you are headed to Denver International Airport during the storm, check with your airline about flight status and see if the airline is offering travel waivers that allow you to rebook for free. Frontier is already offering that this week.

#2 Officers say be careful taking back roads. During last month's storm, drivers tried to get to DIA using East 56th Avenue and Jackson Gap. It did not go well.

“In the last case, I-70 was closed down, so a lot of people took this route naturally. The problem with that was, it was completely covered in snow. We did over 200 rescues during the last snow storm, well over 100 were just right there on East 56th,” said Officer Crystal McCoy with the Aurora Police Department.

#3 Prepare your vehicle. Many people who got stuck in the snow during the last storm ran out of gas. So, fill up your tank and make sure you have good tires.

#4 Ensure you have provisions inside the car like a cellphone and charger, water, food, blankets and a shovel.

#5 Stay home! Officers say don’t drive if you don’t have to. Plus, don’t be lulled into a false sense of security by the gorgeous 80-degree day on Tuesday.

“People are out in shorts. Tomorrow and the next day, it’s going to be snow. We’re going to have ice, we're going to have bad driving conditions. Don't treat it likes it today,” said Trooper Gary Cluster with Colorado State Patrol.

If you do have to drive, check the Colorado Department of Transportation's website for the latest on road conditions.