Support the Shield – Your Donation Helps Local Officers & Families of Fallen Heroes

Posted 10:05 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, April 8, 2019

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are in the second year of our the Support the Shield campaign, which supports law enforcement officers and their families.

We're hosting a phone bank so you can take part. The money raised goes to Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders.

Phone bank: How to donate

More: See how Support the Shield has supported officers

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.