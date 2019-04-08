Support the Shield – Your Donation Helps Local Officers & Families of Fallen Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are in the second year of our the Support the Shield campaign, which supports law enforcement officers and their families.

We're hosting a phone bank so you can take part. The money raised goes to Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders.

Phone bank: How to donate

Call 303-218-2337

Running 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denver Police officers taking your calls

Or, donate to Shield 616 online

More: See how Support the Shield has supported officers