Significant change in the weather hits Wednesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER — From record temperatures to a cold wind set to bring rain and snow, this week will have a significant weather change from start to finish.

Monday hit the middle 70s, whereas 60 is average. This unusually warm weather continues through the evening and for another day.

Tuesday will be a warm, breezy/windy day with highs near 80. The record high is 81 degrees.

During this warmth, the fire danger will be high. A fire weather watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for wind and low relative humidity for the Palmer Divide and portions of the northeast plains.

Then we have Wednesday…

Wind increases Wednesday with a strong cold front to move through dropping temperatures upwards of 50 degrees from Tuesday’s warmth. The wind will gust to 50 mph and stronger for parts of the eastern plains and gusts over 30 mph will be possible for the metro areas.

Rain and snow will come along with the cooler air and wind. Watch the system moving in:

All areas stand a chance of rain initially before the system drops temperatures and snow takes over.

The heaviest snowfall will be in portions of the foothills and mountains west and southwest of Denver, plus there will be areas of heavy snowfall on the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains.

Combined with significant wind, parts of the plains may see blizzard conditions. At this time, there are winter storm watches in place for those east and south of the greater metro area:

The storm system begins to clear Thursday and will be out of the region Friday. As a result, calming and warming conditions will move in for the weekend.

