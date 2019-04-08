× Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration.

Two administration officials say Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency.

They said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president’s private club in Florida.

Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.