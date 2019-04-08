Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

Posted 11:59 am, April 8, 2019, by

Director of the US Secret Service Randolph Alles speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on October 26, 2018 following the arrest of bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc in Florida. - The suspect has been charged with five federal crimes in connection with more than a dozen suspicious packages sent in a US mail bombing spree, Sessions said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration.

Two administration officials say Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency.

They said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president’s private club in Florida.

Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

