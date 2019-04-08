Police seek donated cellphones to help victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- Police in the Denver metro area are asking for donations of old cellphones to help protect victims of domestic violence.

Old, disconnected phones can still connect with 911. And they can serve as a secret phone to help victims in dangerous situations.

Police in Parker, Castle Rock and Lone Tree are teaming up to collect the phones as part of National Victims' Rights Week.

One of the recipients of the donations said abusers often track victims' cellphones and this gives them a non-traceable option.

Also, if an abuser takes away the victim's cellphone, they have a secret phone to call 911.

Phones can be dropped off through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lone Tree Police Department (9220 Kimmer Drive, Unit 120), the Castle Rock Police Department (100 Perry St.) and the Parker Police Department (18600 Lincoln Meadows Parkway).

Police will take broken, cracked and non-working phones. A company will salvage them for the parts and that money will go toward helping domestic violence victims.