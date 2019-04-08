Pedestrian killed in Aurora hit-and-run; suspected drunk driver in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened after midnight at East Colfax Avenue and Kenton Street. A passerby said a man was found unresponsive on the side of the road near a light pole.

Investigators determined the man was crossing Colfax Avenue just west of a crosswalk when he was hit by a driver going eastbound in the far-right lane.

The man was thrown about 30 yards to the southeast corner of the intersection.

Surveillance video showed the man was not found for about 20 minutes after the collision, police said.

Aurora Fire Rescue took the man to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the adult driver of the vehicle initially left the scene, but after talking to his family, decided after about 30 minutes to return.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol are factors in the accident. The names and ages of the driver and the victim were not released.

The driver was arrested for hit-and-run resulting in death. Additional charges might be added after toxicology results are determined.

Anyone who might have been a witness or has information is asked to call police at 303-739-6342.

Police said it's the seventh fatal vehicle accident in Aurora this year.