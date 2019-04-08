More than 30 residents displaced after fire at Aurora apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- More than 30 residents were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

It took crews close to an hour to bring the fire at 1549 N. Nome St. under control just after 3 p.m.

Officials said a man was cooking ribs when the propane tank on the grill exploded and set the roof on fire. The man tried to put out the fire, but things got out of control.

Everyone got out of the building and there were no injuries.

"We were barbecuing," Herb Macaya said. "I took pictures of the barbecue and everything. No flames and everything was good and we go inside and next thing I know they told me, 'The grill is on fire.' I went outside and as I opened the doors, flames just hit me.

The Red Cross said it is assisting the residents displaced by the fire.