FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Support the Shield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Tribune Media Company Charitable Foundation, on behalf of FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, has announced a $15,000 donation to Shield616, as part of this year’s Support the Shield campaign.

Shield 616, a Colorado nonprofit that provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders, will be able to purchase 10 full sets of protective gear for Colorado officers as a result of the Foundation’s donation.

In addition, the FOX31 and Channel 2 staff have come together to purchase three additional sets of protective gear, totaling 13 full sets of gear for Colorado officers.

“Our entire team and company have shown a real heart to help our law enforcement officials obtain the gear they need to stay safe while protecting our community,” said Joan Barrett, vice president and general manager of KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV.

“Being able to come together as a community has been tremendously rewarding for all of us at FOX31 and Channel 2. Having the combination of a fantastic partner like Safeway and a community who rallies behind noble causes, I am confident we will see another successful year for the Support the Shield campaign.”

The monthlong campaign launched April 1 and will run through May 5.

FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers are being encouraged to call or login to KDVR.com or call into a phone bank at 303-218-2337 to donate directly to the campaign.

The phone bank is live from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be staffed by Denver Police Department officers.

Until May 5, Coloradans are encouraged to donate at Colorado Safeway stores. It’s easy: When you shop at one of 100 Safeway locations across Colorado, you will be able to donate at checkout.

Once your groceries are tallied, you will be asked via the card reader if you would like to donate.

Shoppers will be able to select quantities of $1, $5 and $10 to donate. Once a quantity is selected it will automatically be added on to your bill.

On-air anchors and reporters participate in “celebrity bagging” at their local Safeway stores on April 17.

Safeway bakers will also be baking and decorating thin blue line donuts that will be distributed to area police departments on April 24 to show the community’s support.