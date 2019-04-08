“Tiny House Fire” burning in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A fire is burning in Boulder County Monday afternoon; it was dubbed the “Tiny House Fire” in a tweet from the Boulder County Sheriff.

Large billows of smoke can be seen from miles away and authorities estimate its current size spans 10 acres.

Initial information from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is scarce but the department tweeted about the fire at 4:31 p.m., saying it’s located near the 23000 block of S. St. Vrain Drive/Highway 7 between 23 mile marker and 24.5 mile marker.

Evacuations have been issued for the area north of Highway 7 and Conifer Hill, the Sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office made 136 contacts through their emergency notification system, although the number does not equate to the number of homes “threatened,” said spokesperson Carrie Haverfield.

Deputies also have been walking door-to-door to notify residents of the fire threat.

We are responding to the report of a fire near the 23,000 block of S. St. Vrain Drive/Hwy 7. We will post more information as it becomes available. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 8, 2019

The CU Boulder Police alerted students to the wildfire, pinpointing it at north of Boulder and southwest of Lyons.

Hey Buffs! Fire crews are responding to a wildfire north of the city of Boulder and southwest of Lyons. Smoke may become visible from campus. https://t.co/uUzzbzQHxm — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) April 8, 2019

This story will be posted with updates as they become available.