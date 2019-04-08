× Driver arrested in fatal Lower Downtown Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — A driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lower Downtown Denver has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

Police said a red Toyota truck driven by Jerek Fabjancic, 29, was going southbound on Blake Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Fabjancic ran a red light at 15th Street, hitting a pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk at the intersection, police said.

Police said Fabjancic fled the scene without stopping to check on injuries. The pedestrian was taken to Denver Health Medical Center and later died.

A Medina Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at the time of the crash.

Fabjancic was taken into custody on Saturday morning at 13525 W. 21st Place in Golden after being detained by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.