DMV offices resume issuing licenses, ID cards after camera issues resolved

Posted 9:02 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, April 8, 2019

DENVER — Department of Motor Vehicles offices did not issue driver’s licenses and identification cards for a few hours on Monday because of camera issues, the Colorado Department of Revenue said.

The camera vendor worked on a certificate update to get the cameras back up. The issue was resolved about 11 a.m.

Residents were still able to access online services, including driver’s license renewal, accessing driving records or paying citations, among other services.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.