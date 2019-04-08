× DMV offices resume issuing licenses, ID cards after camera issues resolved

DENVER — Department of Motor Vehicles offices did not issue driver’s licenses and identification cards for a few hours on Monday because of camera issues, the Colorado Department of Revenue said.

The camera vendor worked on a certificate update to get the cameras back up. The issue was resolved about 11 a.m.

Residents were still able to access online services, including driver’s license renewal, accessing driving records or paying citations, among other services.