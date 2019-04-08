Crossing gate issue prevented RTD quiet zone from being quiet

DENVER — People living in quiet zones along the RTD A-Line are once again finding some relief as the train operators are not sounding horns as often.

Quiet zones in Denver went into effect along the A-Line on March 1, but people living close to the line could still hear those horns regularly until early April.

It’s not the noise of a moving trains causing annoyances— but the horns.

“It was going all the time,” one Northeast Park Hill resident said.

People living in the area say noise nuisances have become more tolerable.

“When we first moved in, it was quite frequently,” a Stapleton resident explained.

With the new quiet zones, the wailing of routine horns shouldn’t happen. But operators will sound horns if there are safety concerns.

RTD says a construction project accident in early March led to wires being cut near the Dahlia crossing causing issues with the gates. The accident prompted train operators to sound their horns for safety reasons. The timing wasn’t good for RTD. The issue arose as quiet zones went into effect.

“When you called RTD, they didn’t know what to tell you when you said— I thought it was a quiet zone,” a neighbor said. “They just gave you the old talking points.”

It took about a month to resolve the issue.

RTD says it’s important to remember that quiet zones don’t mean you’ll never hear a horn again. It just won’t be a regular nuisance. Operators may still sound their horns from time to time if anything out of the ordinary leads them to have safety concerns.