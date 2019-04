DENVER — Banners are up in Denver’s historic Larimer Square to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche making it to the NHL playoffs.

The Avs earned a wild card spot for the second season in a row after beating the Winnipeg Jets last Thursday night.

Games 1 and 2 of the playoff series against the Calgary Flames will be in Canada, with the first on Thursday night.

The series shifts to the Pepsi Center starting on Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m.