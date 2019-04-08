× Active weather week includes near record highs, snow

Unseasonably warm weather will linger over the state for the start of our work week thanks to strong area of high pressure. Temps will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s across eastern Colorado this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Expect highs to hit the 50s and 60s across the High Country with increasing cloud cover and breezy conditions.

Tuesday will offer warmer temperatures, with 80s expected in the Denver metro area. The record for Tuesday is 81° set back in the 1970s. Our near-record highs will be thanks to some strong downsloping winds that will impact the Front Range. These strong winds will increase the fire danger for Tuesday, with a Fire Weather Watch already in effect.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday due to rapidly changing conditions.

Changes will start to move in by Wednesday thanks to a passing cold front. Snow will be possible Wednesday morning in the mountains, with rain as early as the midday hours along the I-25 corridor. As this cold front moves through the eastern half of our state, rain will transition to a rain and snow mix for the evening drive. As temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, expect periods of snow to be possible in the metro and eastern plains. Scattered snow showers will continue across the state throughout the afternoon hours on Thursday, coming to an end by the evening hours. Accumulation can be expected in the mountains and near the Palmer Divide in Douglas, El Paso and Elbert Counties. A trace up to a couple of inches can’t be ruled out for the Denver metro area.

The eastern plains will see the brunt of this storm, with accumulating snow, very strong wind and the possibility of blizzard-like conditions both Wednesday and Thursday.

A few isolated showers will linger for both Friday and Saturday as temperatures struggle to rebound.

