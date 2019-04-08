6-year-old missing from Boulder apartment complex

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 6-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Alyani Rodriguez was last seen in the play area of the complex located at 3100 34th Street at roughly 4 p.m.

Alyani is described as 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and wears her brown hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a pink short sleeved T-shirt with a monkey on the front; light pink pants with gold polka dots; brown ankle-length boots and her mother’s adult-size blue jacket.

If you see Alyani, call 911.