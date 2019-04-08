4 adults, 1 juvenile arrested after ‘chemical bomb’ injures officer, one other

ARVADA, Colo. — Four adults and one juvenile were arrested after what police call a “chemical bomb” injured two people, including an Arvada police officer over the weekend.

Maxwell McCann, Braiden Ulmer, Isaac Koch, Gavin Dawson and an unidentified juvenile are all suspects in the case.

Just after midnight Saturday, an officer was cleaning up traffic signs that were creating a hazard near West 68th Avenue and Beech Court, not far from Ralston Valley Park, police said.

While removing the debris, police said a male threw the chemical device near the officer. The reaction created a gas that injured the officer and one other person.

Police said Monday they would not reveal the components of the chemical bomb to avoid having similar incidents.

The officer, who has been with the department for four years, was taken to a hospital and has since been released. The other person was treated at the scene.