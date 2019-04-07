Travel expert teaching people how to travel for free to help synagogue pay for security guards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Rodef Shalom synagogue is facing a problem that isn’t unique among places of worship, but they have come up with a unique solution to try and fix it.

“Since the Pittsburgh shooting last year Jewish institutions all over the country have faced increased security costs and here at Rodef Shalom we have that issue as well,” Jason Steele told FOX31.

Steele is a member of the congregation at Rodef Shalom. He’s also an expert in credit cards and award travel. He is a senior contributor to the popular blog “The Points Guy”.

“Everyone in my congregation wants to know how to travel for free,” he said.

He came up with an idea to help connect his passion for award travel with the community while also helping the synagogue.

“I said why don’t we just get everyone together, raise money for the synagogue and teach people how to travel for free at the same time,” he said.

On Sunday, Steele taught a room full of community members some tips and tricks for successful award travel, including which credit cards to use and how to spend the points to get the most value out of them.

“I’ve seen all these people that are doing it for so long and are just having wonderful success with it and I want to get in on that because I love to travel,” Jeannine Crooks said.

Sunday’s seminar still leaves the synagogue short of the budget gap it needs to fill to pay for increased security.

“It’s just, after Pittsburgh, we had to reevaluate everything and many of the parents said unless we have the security stepped up, we can’t have our children coming to the preschool,” Steele said.

Steele will continue to offer lessons to prospective award travelers who were unable to attend the seminar.

A two-hour personal award travel consultation will require a $200 donation to Rodef Shalom’s security fund.

Appointments can be scheduled by contacting Jason Steele at JasonDSteele@gmail.com.