Significant weather changes this week, Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- From record temperatures to a cold wind set to bring rain and snow, this week will have a significant weather change from start to finish.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm, breezy/windy days with highs in the middle 70s to near 80. Record highs are 81 degrees for both days.

During this warmth, the fire danger will be high. A fire weather watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for wind and low relative humidity for the Palmer Divide and portions of the northeast plains.

Then we have Wednesday...

Wind increases Wednesday with a strong cold front to move through dropping temperatures 30 to 40 degrees from the early week warmth. The wind will gust to 50 mph and stronger for parts of the eastern plains and gusts over 30 mph will be possible for the metro areas by Wednesday night.

Rain and snow will come along with the cooler air and wind.

The heaviest snowfall will be in the foothills and mountains west and southwest of Denver, but there may be a pocket or two of heavy snowfall on the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains. Combined with significant wind, parts of the plains may see blizzard conditions. At this time, the storm system pales in comparison to the blizzard that hit in March.

The storm system begins to clear Thursday and will be out of the region Friday. As a result, calming and warming conditions will move in for the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.