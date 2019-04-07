RACE4Kids’ Health 5K & Expo celebrates 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Coloradans laced up their running shoes on Sunday for the 10th annual Frank Shorter RACE4 Kids’ Health 5K & Expo.

The event benefits Healthy Learning Paths—a nonprofit that works to give a voice to children and spread the power of health.

It is named after 1972 gold medal Olympian Frank Shorter. Shorter also co-emcees the festivities inside and outside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield.

Sunday’s celebration included sponsored booths promoting healthy living, indoor events for the kids and the popular 5K—a qualifier for the Bolder Boulder.

Families and friends cheered on loved ones all morning long.

The money raised goes to Healthy Learning Paths.

The organization, founded by Dr. Chris Marchioni, supports comprehensive health curriculum to assist children in making smart choices. Those efforts in Colorado reach hundreds of elementary and middle school students each year.