Quiet, warmer weather pattern to end weekend

DENVER — A spectacular Sunday is ahead across Colorado, with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures. Highs will return to the upper 60s on Sunday afternoon with breezy conditions.

This quiet, unseasonably warm pattern will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

The next weather system will arrive on Wednesday, bringing mountain snow first to the high country. This snow will transition to rain along the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern Plains during the afternoon.

As temperatures drop, the Denver metro area and eastern Plains can expect a rain/snow mix for the evening hours on Wednesday. A full transition to snow will be possible by Thursday morning, with accumulating snow possible. Right now, totals remain low for the Denver area.

A few lingering, isolated showers will be possible Friday and Saturday with temperature staying below average, in the low 50s.

