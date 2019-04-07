× Multiple arrests made after Arvada officer, one other injured by chemical device

ARVADA, Colo. — Multiple people have been arrested after someone threw a device that spewed chemical gas that injured two people, including a police officer, the Arvada Police Department said Sunday.

Just after midnight Saturday, an officer was cleaning up traffic signs that were creating a hazard near West 68th Avenue and Beech Court, not far from Ralston Valley Park, police said.

While removing the debris, police said a male threw a chemical device near the officer. The chemical reaction created a gas that injured the officer and one other person.

The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released. The other person was treated at the scene.

No other information about the arrests were made. Police said they would provide an update on Monday.