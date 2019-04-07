Kite lovers unite at annual festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Kite enthusiasts and viewers flocked to the Stenger Soccer Complex on Sunday for the city's 17th Annual Kite Festival.

“It’s exhilarating to see hundreds of kites in the air at the same time," Brenda Berg of the Arvada Festival Commission said. "Kids laughing, just families enjoying the great weather. It’s a great event.”



Berg says the Arvada Kite Festival started as a volunteer's idea. She says about 50 people attended the original festival, the first of its kind for the region, and it has blossomed over the years.

"It grew from that," Berg said. "Just a thought."

Everyone from young children to avid kite flyers attended the festival which was scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm.

"I have just been hooked on kites and flight since I was a kid," Robin McCracken of the Rocky Mountain Kite Association said. "I started coming here every year."