Juvenile shot, taken to Denver hospital; 3 suspects sought

DENVER — A juvenile male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Denver.

Police tweeted about the shooting at 7:23 p.m. Sunday evening.

It happened in the area of 4100 W. Walsh Place. Officers say the boy is in stable condition.

His identity has not been released.

Officials are searching for two males wearing dark clothing and one male wearing a red hoodie. Their ages are unknown and there is no vehicle information available.

