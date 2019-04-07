× Cortez soldier killed in Afghanistan remembered as family man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A soldier from Cortez who was killed in Afghanistan is being remembered as a family man who lived every day for his four daughters.

The Gazette reports family and friends gathered Saturday in Colorado Springs to pay their respects to Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay.

The 33-year-old was remembered for his bravery as a soldier, but also for his time at home playing Barbies with his daughters, watching endless Disney movies and making German chocolate cake and other treats for his family.

Andy Lord, who served with Lindsay, promised that he and his teammates would always be family to Lindsay’s wife and daughters.

Lindsay, a member of the Second Battalion of the 10th Special Forces Group, died last month during a firefight in Kunduz Province.

Another Fort Carson soldier, 29-year-old Spc. Joseph Collette, of Lancaster, Ohio, also was killed.