Avalanche to open Stanley Cup playoffs in Calgary on Thursday

DENVER — The Avalanche will open the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, it was announced Sunday.

The Avalanche finished 38-30-14 and earned the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in Calgary with Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The series shifts to the Pepsi Center on April 15 at 8 p.m. April 17 at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be in Calgary on April with Game 6 at the Pepsi Center on April 21. Game 7 would be in Calgary on April 23. Time for Games 5, 6 and 7 will be determined later.

The Avalanche is in the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since making the postseason in its first nine seasons (1996-2004).