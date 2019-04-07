Avalanche to open Stanley Cup playoffs in Calgary on Thursday

Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate their shoot out win against the Vancouver Canucks at the Pepsi Center on February 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Avalanche will open the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, it was announced Sunday.

The Avalanche finished 38-30-14 and earned the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be at 8 p.m. Thursday in Calgary with Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The series shifts to the Pepsi Center on April 15 at 8 p.m. April 17 at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be in Calgary on April with Game 6 at the Pepsi Center on April 21. Game 7 would be in Calgary on April 23. Time for Games 5, 6 and 7 will be determined later.

The Avalanche is in the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time since making the postseason in its first nine seasons (1996-2004).

