Volunteers cleanup ballpark area following opening day festivities

DENVER — Police had a hectic night in Lodo following the Rockies’ home opener on Friday night, Denver Rescue Mission volunteers banned together to clean-up the neighborhood on Saturday morning.

“Today, it’s so cool, we’re just walking around and neighbors are thanking us for picking up trash,” Nicole Tschetter of the Denver Rescue Mission said.

Nearly 70 volunteers split up into groups of ten to pick up trash in the area throughout the morning. Their hope is that the annual cleanup will help inspire others to be active in their neighborhoods.

“Especially after the Rockies game,” volunteer Justin Woodside said. “It gets so busy down here, I think the takeaway is to be willing to give back and be willing to share your time.”