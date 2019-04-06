× Unseasonably warm end to the weekend, start of work week

DENVER – Scattered showers will come to an end this evening, as clouds clear and temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures to end our weekend, with highs soaring into the upper 60s across the Front Range.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue both Monday and Tuesday, as highs jump well above average, hitting the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move in by Wednesday, bringing in significantly cooler temperatures and the chance for precipitation. Mountain snow will start by the morning hours, with rain to start across the Front Range by the afternoon. This rain will transition over to a rain and snow mix by the evening hours on Wednesday.

Snow will linger Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. As the forecast stands right now, only minor accumulation looks possible across the Front Range and Denver metro area. Highs will only make it into the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start to rebound back into the low 50s heading into the upcoming weekend.

