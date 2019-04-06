Pedestrian in triple car crash has died; Medina Alert lifted

DENVER — A pedestrian who was hit in a triple car crash at 15th and Blake streets Friday night has died, according to Denver police.

A Medina Alert was issued by the Colorado State Bureau of Investigation for a Maroon 2006 Toyota pickup truck Colorado plates BRI869 at the time of the crash.

That alert was lifted shortly following DPD’s announcement of the pedestrian’s death. The vehicle has been located. There’s no word yet if the suspect has been caught.

The suspect driving the Toyota struck another car and the pedestrian before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to DHMC where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identification has not been released and will determined by the coroner’s office.