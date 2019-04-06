NCAA Latest: Auburn fans escorted out by police after loss

MINNEAPOLIS  — Several members of the Auburn student section were escorted out of U.S. Bank Stadium by police after the Tigers lost to Virginia 63-62 on three foul shots by Kyle Guy in the final second of the game.

The free throws came after the Tigers had rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit, and after it appeared that the Tigers had won the game. Guy missed a 3-pointer from the corner and the buzzer sounded, and Auburn players began spilling onto the court to celebrate.

But official James Breeding had whistled a foul on the Tigers’ Samir Doughty for bumping into Guy on the shot, and that gave one of Virginia’s best free-throw shooters a chance to win the game.

 

