Front Range forecast staying warm, scattered showers for Saturday

DENVER – Temperatures will remain above average as we kick off our weekend, soaring into the mid-60s this afternoon.

Expect extra cloud cover and the chance for rain, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some storms may be strong, producing damaging wind, small hail and very heavy rain. Showers will clear out overnight.

Sunday will offer more sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs jumping back into the mid-60s. Expect light wind and overall enjoyable weather to end the weekend.

Some changes will be ahead during the upcoming work week. First, we’ll start off the week with 60s and 70s as highs for both Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front looks to arrive in Colorado by the middle of the week, bringing the risk of rain and snow to the Front Range by Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s as highs. Minor accumulation looks possible across the Front Range at this time.

This system will clear out by Friday, as sunshine and closer-to-average temps return to the Denver metro area. Expect highs in the 50s to end the week and kick off next weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.