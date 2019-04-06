× Escapee cut off ankle monitor, carjacked truck, led deputies on chase through fields in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a stolen vehicle led Weld County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase through area fields before eventually losing control and landing in an irrigation ditch on Friday afternoon.

The man who stole the car was an escapee from Community Corrections. Jamie Poe, 27, cut off his ankle monitor and carjacked the GMC pickup from a victim in a nearby parking lot, authorities said.

The chase began when deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle in Greeley. Deputies were able to track down the vehicle before Poe sped off, driving through fields in an attempt to elude authorities.

After the car flipped into the ditch, Poe fled on foot. He was eventually located near the 37000 block of WCR 53

Poe is being charged with Robbery, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft, Careless Driving, Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Eluding or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Hit and Run, an Escape Warrant, and a community corrections violation. Poe is currently in custody at the Weld County Jail.

The Greeley Police Department said they will be investigating the motor vehicle theft and escape from Community Corrections.