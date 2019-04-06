Commerce City double homicide suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Thomas Holleman Jr., 67, has been arrested in the homicide of two victims.

According to CCDP, Holleman has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and remains at Adams County Jail.

On Friday night, police responded to the 10800 block of Belle Creek Boulevard after gunshots were reportedly fired. The police found two people dead.

The Adams County coroners office has not yet released the names of the victims.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.