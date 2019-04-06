Avicii’s last album to be released posthumously in June

Avicii’s family is making sure the musician’s last works don’t go unheard.

On Friday, Virgin EMI Records and the artist’s estate announced a forthcoming album, titled “TIM,” comprised of the songs Avicii was working on at the time of his death last year, which had been intended for a new album.

“He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” said a note from “Team Avicii,” which was released by the musicians representatives. “The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.”

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died April 20, 2018. He was 28.

Last month, Bergling’s family announced the formation of a foundation that will raise money for mental health and suicide prevention.

Net proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation.

“Since Tim’s passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away — instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world,” the note added.

The first single, “SOS,” will be released April 10. The album will be released June 6.