Aurora Police Department ask for public's help finding at risk, missing teen

AURORA, Colo. — Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenage boy. Jackson Langford, 16, was reported missing on Friday.

Lanford was last seen wearing a blue hoody with New York on the front, blue jeans and shoes, near the 5400 block of South Riviera Way on Friday around 3:30 p.m. He is 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Aurora police state that Langford is “at risk to himself” and has a developmental disability. He may not respond if approached. The police are asking the public to share his photo and call 911 if you have any information. There is no suspicion of foul play.