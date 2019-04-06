× Arvada police officer injured by chemical device

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada police officer was injured while removing debris from the road after a male suspect threw a chemical device near the officer.

A chemical reaction created a gas that injured the officer and another person. The officer was transported to a hospital and has been released. The other person was treated on the scene with minor injuries.

The incident occurred near Ralston Valley Park after it was closed.

“I want everyone to know Arvada Police will use every resource available to track down and hold accountable those responsible.” Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said.

The public is asked to contact Detective Heivilin with the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6733 with any information related to the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.