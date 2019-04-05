Workout with top instructors “Live” in your living room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fitness world is shifting more and more from your local gym to your basement. ClassPass Live is taking the lead with this concept. They now offer at home workouts where members get access to unlimited live-streamed and on-demand workout classes. You can also upgrade to receive a real time heart rate monitor so instructors can monitor you live they even give you a personal shoot out to motivate you. AFAA Fitness Trainer and Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canalshas tried this out for the last few months and is in love! she loves that the workouts are tough but only 30 minutes. She also loves having access to to the top instructors in the country. You can choose between, cardio, strength training, yoga, barre they even have dance based classes. Go to ClassPass.com for more information on memberships and to purchase your Starter Kit that contains the Chromecast and heart rate monitor.