Stepping Stone Communities – Helping Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Colorado... It's estimated more than ten thousand adults with developmental disabilities live with caretakers who are over the age of 60. A local non-profit called "Stepping Stone Communities" is on a mission to create affordable homes in intentional and integrated communities for adults with and without developmental disabilities.

Stepping Stone Communities is hosting its "When in Rome" gala... Thursday, April 11th at mile high station from 6-9:30pm. Tickets are $200 each and sponsorships are available too. To register... Just go to SteppingStoneCommunities.org