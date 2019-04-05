Spring weather greets Denver and the Rockies home opening weekend

DENVER — 69 degrees was the first pitch temperature at Coors Field, with more 60s and even 70s on the way.

This warm pattern is going to last several days before a mid to late week system arrives with colder temperatures, rain, and snow.

For Saturday and Sunday highs will b e in the 60s with an occasional wind and a brief chance for a thundershower Saturday afternoon and evening. Overall, conditions look great for outdoor plans and Rockies games this weekend.

In the mountains this weekend, highs in the 40s and 50s with isolated rain and snow showers – lightning/thunder included.

Early next week continues the stretch of warmth and mostly dry days.

By Wednesday, a weather pattern change arrives. The first of two storm systems pass over the region. Both to bring cooler temperatures and chances for rain and snow. If the storms track a bit farther south than currently projected there will be travel impacts across Colorado for later next week through that weekend.

