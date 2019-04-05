Spring temps this weekend in the 60s; small chances for rain showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High temps reach 69 degrees today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy.

The Rockies home opener is perfect for baseball. It'll be 67 degrees at first pitch, 68 degrees for the seventh inning stretch and about 66 for the last out.

The mountains today stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s and a slight chance for a rain/snow shower this afternoon.

Saturday starts dry then we'll watch for a 20% chance of afternoon rain showers across the Front Range. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

The Mountains start dry then rain/snow showers move in afternoon. 1" of accumulation on the high peaks. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday is drier, sunnier. Front Range temps in the mid 60s.

Dry on Monday.

The next storm system arrives late Tuesday, Wednesday and ends on Thursday. We'll see rain showers changing to wet snow. Temps turn colder in the 40s and 50s.

