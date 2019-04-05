Solar panels are popping up across the US, allowing homeowners to be energy independent and stop paying electric bills. But you don't have to buy a new home in order to get them. Phoenix Clean Energy makes solar investments affordable for everyone... with a package that includes thousands of dollars in upgrades to your home. Call 720-708-4283AlertMe
Solar Panels on New or Older Homes – Free Upgrades
-
Legislators look to expand community solar gardens in Colorado
-
Food Truck Friday Sol Coffee
-
I-70 should be torn down, says new study
-
With Democrats in charge, Colorado now backs clean air rule
-
NASA spacecraft opens new year at tiny, icy world past Pluto
-
-
City Council approves new panels to replace shattered stair rail at Denver courthouse
-
Denver residents say sloppy contracted road work is causing structural damage to homes
-
Bill overhauling oil and gas regulations passes first hearing at Colorado State Capitol
-
Colorado Supreme Court won’t reconsider oil and gas decision
-
Coors Field steps up their game with new improvements
-
-
Health isn’t 1st priority for energy regulators, court rules
-
School district considering selling Idaho Springs football field to developer
-
Contested oil wells in Broomfield clear major hurdle