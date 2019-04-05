× Patrick Frazee arraignment pushed to later date because of evidence testing

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Patrick Frazee, the man accused of killing his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, asked and was granted a continuance in his arraignment in a Teller County courtroom on Friday morning.

The defense asked for a continuance because of evidence that is continuing to be tested. The new arraignment date is set for May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The last known sighting of Berreth was in Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Her body has not been found.

Frazee was arrested on murder and other charges in December, about a month after Berreth was last seen alive. He was formally charged on Dec. 31 with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

In February, prosecutors added a charge accusing Frazee of tampering with a deceased body and two charges of committing a crime of violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Frazee allegedly beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat after failing to persuade Krystal Lee Kenney, a woman he was having an affair with, to commit the killing.

He allegedly later convinced her to help him cover up the crime by cleaning up the bloody crime scene before he burned the victim’s remains, investigators said.

On Feb. 8, Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and is required to testify against Frazee in his pending trial as part of her plea agreement with prosecutors.

Investigators started searching Midway Landfill for Berreth’s body in late February and has not yet been found.

RELATED: Full coverage of Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance