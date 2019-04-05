More federal charges against Denver doctor charged with child porn

DENVER –  The U.S. District Attorney announced on Friday that the federal grand jury is charging Justin Neisler with eight indictments, including the production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Neisler was charged with transportation of child pornography, on Tuesday. On April 4, 2019, the grand jury returned an indictment, which was unsealed on Friday.  Neisler is being held without bond.

The U.S. attorney’s office worked with the FBI’s Denver Division to arrest 31-year-old Justin Bowen Neisler. He was taken into custody without incident on March 13.

According to the Department of Justice,  Neisler has been licensed to practice medicine in Colorado and Georgia since 2016 and has been affiliated with the Centura Health and HealthONE networks.

 

 

