Medina Alert issued after serious hit-and-run crash in LoDo
DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued by the Colorado State Bureau of investigation for a Maroon 2006 Toyota pickup truck Colorado plates BRI869.
Denver Police Department requested the alert after responding to a triple car crash at 15th and Blake Streets. The suspect driving the Toyota struck another car, a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The pedestrian involved suffered serious injuries and was transported to DHMC one of the vehicles fled the area 15th Street is closed between Market and Blake Street.
This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.