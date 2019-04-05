× Medina Alert issued after serious hit-and-run crash in LoDo

DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued by the Colorado State Bureau of investigation for a Maroon 2006 Toyota pickup truck Colorado plates BRI869.

Denver Police Department requested the alert after responding to a triple car crash at 15th and Blake Streets. The suspect driving the Toyota struck another car, a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian involved suffered serious injuries and was transported to DHMC one of the vehicles fled the area 15th Street is closed between Market and Blake Street.

Denver 911: A Medina Alert has been issued for an auto vs ped SBI accident at 15th/Blake. Maroon 06 Toyota pickup truck BRI869 -CO. CBI adv. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 6, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.