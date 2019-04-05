Man employed as TSA agent charged with sexual assault of three girls

DENVER — A Thornton man who works as a TSA agent at Denver International Airport has has been charged with the sexual assault of three girls.

Paul Barnett, 34, faces 12 counts of sexual assault, according to 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young.

Barnett was arrested Friday at the airport. He is due in court next week.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, and four counts of committing an aggravated sex offense.

The DA’s office did not reveal where the alleged crimes took place or Barnett’s relationship to the victims.