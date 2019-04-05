Make Sure Your Home is Covered for Wind & Hail Damage

April 5, 2019

Spring weather brings lots of hail and heavy wind and Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates, PC says you need to make sure you have the right coverage with your homeowners insurance and renters insurance.  Call him for a FREE consultation anytime at 303-762-9500.

